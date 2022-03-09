PHOTOS: New renderings offer first look of Fontainebleau Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Newly released renderings show what the Fontainebleau Las Vegas is set to look like when it opens next year.

The 67-story building conceived by Fontainebleau Development will host more than 550,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and convention space.

Developers say the resort will have five levels that can be customized and tailored as needed for different experiences.

Rendering highlights, per the developers:



A pillarless ballroom spanning more than 105,000 square feet,

a three-level, more than 90,000-square-foot theater with pre-function space capable of hosting business functions to entertainment,

nearly 62,000 square feet of additional space that can be used to create up to 57 breakout rooms,

three executive boardrooms overlooking almost 25,900-square-foot of an outdoor hospitality garden,

six dedicated freight elevators.

“Our position on the Strip and the multitude of event spaces within Fontainebleau serve as the foundation upon which we are building the future of the Las Vegas convention industry, powered by the collective knowledge, success, and imagination of our incredible leadership team,” said President Cliff Atkinson in a press release.

The Fontainebleau project on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip has been stalled for years. It first broke ground in 2007.

After a recession, a pandemic and ownership complications, it was announced in November of 2021 that construction work was returning to the site with an expected open date by the end of 2023. At that time, Gov. Steve Sisolak said there will be 6,000 permanent employees working at the Fontainebleau with about 3,300 construction jobs in the meantime.

View the renderings below.