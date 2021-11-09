Long-stalled Fontainbleau Las Vegas project to open by end of 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The long-stalled Fontainbleau resort project on Las Vegas Boulevard expects to be finally be completed.

Representatives from the Fontainbleau Development company, Koch Industries and Nevada leaders held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to make the announcement of construction work returning to the site.

The project is now said to have a construction schedule to be complete by the end of 2023 and open under the name Fontainbleau Las Vegas.

The 63-story unfinished blue-glass building has been hard to miss on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip over the years after going through several different names and failed previous construction plans.

Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said there will be 6,000 permanent employees working at the Fontainbleau with about 3,500 construction jobs in the meantime.

