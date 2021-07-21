Original Fontainebleau project to open as JW Marriott Las Vegas Blvd. in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former Fontainebleau and Drew project on the Las Vegas Strip has a new projected opening date.

The new JW Marriott Las Vegas Blvd. will usher in a new generation of Las Vegas resorts with a fourth-quarter opening in 2023, according to JW Marriott.

The unfinished 63-story hotel has been sitting on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip for years after construction stalled that originally began in 2006.

PREVIOUS: Fontainebleau set to open as The Drew Las Vegas in 2020

When completed, JW Marriott says the property will feature over 3,700 rooms and suites as well as more than 500,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

The resort is also expected to debut Marriott International’s EDITION brand with multiple retail, spa, nightlife, pool, casino and culinary experiences.