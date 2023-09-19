40k workers represented by Culinary Union now working under expired contract at these properties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Contracts covering 40,000 workers out of 60k memberships who are represented by the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 expired on Friday.

Officials with the union said contracts are only expired with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn/Encore Resorts.

The union's Secretary-Treasurer, Ted Pappageorge, provided a statement saying the culinary and bartender's union sent a formal letter to the properties to "initiate a seven-day notice to end the contract extensions that were in place."

"Terminating the contract extension agreements means that 40,000 Culinary and Bartenders Union members will be working under an expired contract and that there is an increased risk of a potential major labor dispute in Las Vegas," he said.

The union's next step is a strike vote, expected to happen on Sept. 26 at Thomas & Mack with 53,000 hospitality workers.

"Terms and conditions of an expired collective bargaining agreement largely remain in effect, including wages, benefits, and job security protections," he said. "But the no-strike provisions are no longer in effect, which will set the stage for workers to go on strike after a successful strike authorization, and if the Culinary and Bartender Unions and employers do not come to an agreement before a strike deadline."

Pappageorge said the Culinary Union has not yet set a strike deadline.

Culinary Union members work as guest room attendants, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks, bartenders, laundry and kitchen workers. The Culinary Union has represented working families in Nevada for 88 years.

The union is in active negotiations with casino and/or hotel employers for a new 5-year contract this year. The new contract, according to the union, has greater measures of security for workers, including wage increases, reducing workload and strengthening existing technology that would impact jobs and security.

The Culinary Union cited over five instances in its 88-year history showing successful strikes, including a nine-month strike in 1990 at Horseshoe.