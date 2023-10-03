Las Vegas Strip resorts begin negotiations with Culinary Union amid looming strike

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Contract negotiations between the Culinary and Bartender Unions and MGM Resorts are set to commence on Tuesday.

Throughout the week, these unions will sit down with representatives from MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts. The outcome of these negotiations has significant implications, as it could lead to a citywide strike if the interests of hospitality workers are not met.

These bargaining sessions cover various topics within their contracts, such as demands for higher wages, reduced healthcare costs, protection against technology, and the right to strike for non-union workers.

Ted Pappageorge, the Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary Union, says the benefits have yet to reach the workers despite the resorts' record profits and robust recovery following the pandemic.

"If we can’t get some progress, I think the members are going to vote to set a strike deadline by the end of the week," said Pappageorge.

The union's agenda includes meetings with MGM Resorts on Tuesday, Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday, and Wynn Resorts on Friday.