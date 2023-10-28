Culinary Union, casinos still at stalemate over current contract negotiations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union has been negotiating a new contract for thousands of workers and the talks haven't been going well.

Following six months of negotiations with MGM International, Wynn Resorts, and Caesars Entertainment and two major demonstrations on the Strip, a Culinary Union strike could happen in the coming weeks.

Right now, the union is in the middle of another round of bargaining sessions.

On Friday, leaders met with Caesars Entertainment. Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said they presented their proposals to Caesars all morning. We caught up with Culinary Union leaders virtually during an afternoon break.

"The company is considering our proposal. They will come back with their own proposals. We are hoping to make movement," Pappageorge said. "We got some movement with MGM. It is not going to be enough to avoid a strike."

Pappageorge said they're asking for a wage increase, job security, and more notice to employees of a significant job change impacted by technology like artificial intelligence and robots. He added that MGM made improvements to their offer when it comes to pay but not enough yet.

According to Pappageorge, they are watching members of their sister union at the Detroit Casino Council who are going on strike. That union met with MGM International on Thursday.

"They are not nearing a settlement yet," Pappageorge said. "We are supporting them 100%."

The Culinary Union is set to meet with Wynn Resorts on Monday. No other negotiations are set following that.

Pappageorge said the union will provide an update on how negotiations went with Caesars Entertainment and Wynn on Monday. He said a strike deadline could be set before Formula 1 weekend if this round does not go well.