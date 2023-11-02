Culinary Union to set strike deadline for 'largest hospitality worker strike in US history '

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union is set to announce a strike deadline for the "largest hospitality work strike in U.S. history" on Thursday.

The announcement is set to be made at noon on Thursday regarding a deadline for 35,000 hospitality workers at MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas.

https://twitter.com/Culinary226/status/1720097097566072939?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1720097097566072939%7Ctwgr%5E3a99c19ac04f371cdceb5c90b171d546d78d5b1d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews3lv.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fculinary-union-strike-deadline-workers-three-casino-companies-las-vegas-strip-mgm-caesars-wynn-resorts-southern-nevada-organized-labor-contract-negotiations-collective-bargaining

Currently, union leaders say no additional negotiations are scheduled with those three casino-resort operators. Thousands of Culinary Union members are still without contracts following the most recent round of bargaining sessions with major resort companies.

Channel 13's Joe Moeller recently spoke with Culinary Workers Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge about ongoing negotiations.

"I am happy to say we have made some progress, more than we have made in a while, unfortunately not enough," said Pappageorge.

95% of members of the Culinary and Bartenders Unions voted to authorize a city-wide strike in late September. Thousands would pack the Thomas and Mack center at UNLV to cast their ballots.

Current provisions for employee wages, benefits, and job security protections will still remain in effect, thanks to a previous collective bargaining agreement. However, the no-strike provision has since expired, prompting many to now go on strike following union authorization.