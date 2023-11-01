'We are preparing': Culinary Union on the brink of striking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Culinary Union members are still without a contract following yet another round of bargaining sessions with major resort companies.

The union is now on the brink of going on strike, CEO of Caesars Entertainment Tom Reeg even commented on the negotiations during Tuesday's earnings call.

"I am optimistic we will reach a solution, you have heard me say before we have done quite well post merger, post pandemic employees should and will participate in that."

He also said members will get the largest raise they have seen in the past four decades.

For now, without a contract, culinary union members concerns continue to grow.

"One job should be enough...I am tired of fighting, to not get anything—I am ready for the strike." said Marvila Adame who works at the Flamingo.

In the last week, the Culinary Union met with MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts. Despite those meetings and months of back and forth there is still no contract.

We spoke with Culinary Workers Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge about ongoing negotiations.

"I am happy to say we have made some progress, more than we have made in a while unfortunately not enough," said Pappageorge.

Right now, there are no more bargaining sessions planned.

"We are getting ready for what may be the largest strike in history here," Pappageorge continued.

In September, members voted to authorize a strike. Pappageorge has said without any more meetings or a contract he could see a strike deadline being set before the F1 weekend in two weeks.

"All the tables and chairs for all the picket stations, the porta potties and all the other items that have to be rented in bulk for 18 properties and dozens of picket stations, we are preparing."

Now it is a waiting game to see if resort properties in Las Vegas will come to an agreement or a strike will be called.