Culinary Union plans 'civil disobedience' on Las Vegas Strip as labor dispute drags on

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Culinary Union negotiators met with MGM Resorts International representatives Monday as the two sides continue talks on a new labor contract for Las Vegas Strip workers.

Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the union — which represents about 53,000 Strip workers, nearly half of which are MGM employees — told reporters during an afternoon conference call that he didn't have any updates to share.

Last month, Culinary Union members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a possible strike.

The union is planning another series of rallies on Wednesday on the Strip, where members are expected to picket near the Bellagio.

"I'm very excited," Pappageorge said of the rally, which the union is referring to as an act of civil disobedience. "I can't wait to be out in the middle of the Strip on Wednesday night."

UNION HISTORY: The last citywide union strike happened in 1984. Will Las Vegas repeat history?

The previous labor deal between the union and the "Big Three" Strip resort companies — MGM, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts — expired at the end of the May.

Union members have been working without a deal ever since, but could soon join casino union employees in Detroit, who walked out on the job last week.

Union leaders in Las Vegas know they have leverage right now because Las Vegas is set to host a number of massive events in the coming months, including the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race next month and the Super Bowl in February.

Pappageorge said officials in Las Vegas are following closely what's happening in Detroit.

"Any notion that these companies are not playing hardball, we can send that out the window," he said. "If we don't see the kind of movement that we need to see, I think, same as our brothers and sisters in Detroit, we're going to be joining them on strike."

UNION POWER: Las Vegas Culinary Union's authorization to strike shows growing sense of union power in America

Culinary Union leaders are slated to have talks with Caesars officials on Friday and with Wynn representatives Oct. 30.

Wednesday's rally is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. It will take place on Las Vegas Boulevard between Paris Las Vegas and the Bellagio.