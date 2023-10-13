Las Vegas Culinary Union sent message to casino giants with Strip picket

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Culinary Union picketed Thursday to send a message to casino giants MGM Resorts, Ceasars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts.

Secretary-treasurer of the culinary union Ted Pappageorge says if both sides cannot come to an agreement during the next bargaining sessions, a strike could happen within the next few weeks.

PREVIOUS: Culinary union workers set to picket on Las Vegas Strip Thursday

Leaders of the union are authorized to call the strike after a 95 percent yes vote at the Thomas and Mack.

"Why are you out here today?" I asked a union member.

"We deserve a contract," said Daniel Busby. "We deserve better wages."

The Las Vegas Culinary Union represents 53,000 workers in Las Vegas. Since April, the union has been negotiating with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts for a new worker contract.

"My pay is not enough to cover all my bills," he said.

Workers are pushing for workload reductions, safer working conditions, the highest pay increase in the union's history and protections from certain technology like artificial intelligence.

LEADERSHIP: Negotiations between Las Vegas Culinary Union and MGM Resorts 'did not go well,' leadership says

Culinary Union leaders say room rates now are 30 percent higher than before the pandemic.

Members say with the city busier than ever, they need a raise too.

"Once we came back from the pandemic, stuff has shot up through the roof," Busby said. "We got busier, but we are still getting paid the same."

"We are fighting to get a fair and safe contract," said cocktail server Christy Equipado. "That is all we want is fair wages and safety."

Members voted to terminate previous contract extensions and voted to authorize a strike. The picket was called to show what a strike could look like if leaders decide to call one.

Last week's bargaining sessions with the resort companies didn't get very far.

"How close are you to calling a strike, and also, could a strike be even more than this?" I asked Pappageorge.

"Right now, we have the three employees: MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts," he said. "None of them have made any significant movement. If we don't get any real settlement, then we will end up having large strikes with all three companies."

Thursday, Vice President Harris also met with Pappageorge and other culinary union members. Watch the two meet here: