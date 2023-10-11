Culinary union workers set to picket on Las Vegas Strip Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, thousands of culinary union workers will picket outside of Las Vegas Strip properties.

Negotiations with MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts have been on-going for half a year.

Three central areas on the Strip will be filled with culinary union workers picketing for better wages and working conditions- citing safety issues, workload, and inflation. Demonstrators will be outside of the Paris, Park MGM and the Linq. Union representatives say that will likely expand to neighboring properties.

The picket is scheduled from 10 a.m to noon and again from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Secretary treasurer for the Culinary Union, Ted Pappageorge, says he's been disappointed by negotiations thus far.

He says Thursday's picket is a message to strip properties: if they can't come to an agreement during the next bargaining sessions, a strike could happen within the next few weeks. The union has the votes to make that happen.

"It’s the workers that got them through the pandemic and it’s the workers that have led them to these incredible profits that they're making right now and part of the problem is we think sometimes companies have forgotten that,” Pappageorge said.

"We're not asking for a lot, we're asking for our fair share,” said Francisco Rufino, who works as a cook at the Paris. “And also to protect our benefits for our families.”

Pappageorge says the culinary union will return to the bargaining table with at least two companies on Oct. 23rd and 30th.

While workers have approved a strike action, a strike deadline has not been set. It’s up to union leaders when a strike could be called.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International, talked about the ongoing negotiations during the G2E Summit in Las Vegas.

“If you're a tipped employee in today's environment in Las Vegas with the rise in prices and whatnot, you're doing better than you've ever done. If you're a non-tipped employee and you think about COVID and you think about some of the work rules that have been put in play and what the consumer now wants. 40% of the consumers don't want their room cleaned, which means, if you're a guest room attendant, you're getting nothing but check-outs to do and there's added pressure to that. We understand that. We need to adapt to that. Myself and the other CEOs in town are engaged at the highest level with the union. I'd like to think and hope to believe we'll get to a satisfactory in the coming weeks,” said Hornbuckle.

Hornbuckle went on to say he and other CEOs are focused on the long-term employment picture, adding "we can't do something irrational, and we won’t."