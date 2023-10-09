Culinary workers to picket at eight MGM, Caesars properties Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of workers are set to picket on the Las Vegas Strip this Thursday in a rare demonstration.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, workers will be in front of eight MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment-owned properties. Union workers are also in negotiations with Wynn Resorts.

In a statement released Monday, union representatives said, "if there is an active picket line at any of the following locations, do not cross it."

The properties being picketed on Oct. 12 are:

MGM Resorts International



Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay (including Delano), MGM Grand, New York-New York, and Park MGM (including NoMad).

Caesars Entertainment Corporation



Caesars Forum, Caesars Palace (including Nobu), Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, Paris, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, and The Linq.

Wynn Resorts (including Encore).

The picket will be in effect from 10 a.m. to noon, and then from 5-7 p.m.

The Culinary Workers Union voted in a landslide to approve a strike last month as negotiations between the casino giants dragged on.

The workers are seeking new terms for their next five-year contract. Which, according to the union, include:

