With strike threat looming, Culinary Union, Strip resorts still dollars apart in contract negotiations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a strike looming, the Culinary Union is met one last time this week with yet another resort company.

After meeting with MGM and Caesars Entertainment this week, on Friday the union met with Wynn Resorts to negotiate salary contracts.

One union leader tells Channel 13 they are not seeing the progress they want.

"We met with MGM and Caesars," said Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union. "Unfortunately, no real movement from those companies. Now, we are in negotiations with Wynn Resorts. They have an opportunity to do the right thing, and we would like to see some substantial movement, but we will see."

UNION HISTORY: The last citywide union strike happened in 1984. Will Las Vegas repeat history?

Wynn Resorts employees are pushing for higher wages, along with protection from technology like artificial intelligence and workload reduction.

Pappageorge says the two sides are still dollars apart when it comes to hourly wages with MGM and Caesars. But union workers also want more in these new contracts.

"One, there is economics, which is the wages, health care, pension money," Pappageorge said. "Then, as you said, technology. There is a workload reduction with housekeepers."

Just last week, Culinary Union members, in a 95% "yes" vote, authorized a strike. That means if negotiations don't go in the right direction, leaders of the union can call a strike at any time — something that causes concern with major events like the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix coming up.

"If we can get to a fair deal, we will, but if there is going to be a strike with one company or three companies, we are not sure. That is up to them. The ball is in their court," Pappageorge said.

MORE: Latest strike authorization by Las Vegas Culinary Union shows growing sense of union power in America