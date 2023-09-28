'Great incentive to strike deal' between Culinary Union members, Strip properties ahead of high-profile events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's possible that a deal on a new contract for Culinary Union workers could be reached next week.

According to the union's leadership, talks between it and the three Strip resort companies it is negotiating with will resume the first week of October.

"We've got full negotiations with the three large companies — MGM, Caesars and Wynn Resorts — scheduled for the week of October 2," said Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union.

Union members on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

According to a social media post by the union, 95 percent of those who cast a ballot were in favor of allowing for a strike. The union represents tens of thousands of service workers up and down the Strip.

BREAKING: Culinary Union announces 95% have voted yes to authorize a Citywide Strike.



Negotiations continue with @MGMResortsIntl), @CaesarsEnt, & @WynnLasVegas next week.



Culinary Union is now authorized to call for a strike any day.#OneJobShouldBeEnough pic.twitter.com/j0IzmCkyNN — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) September 27, 2023

MGM Resorts provided a statement following the news of the authorized call to strike:

MGM Resorts has a decades-long history of bargaining successfully with the Las Vegas Culinary and Bartenders Unions. We continue to have productive meetings with the union and believe both parties are committed to negotiating a contract that is good for everyone.

Wynn also provided a statement Wednesday afternoon, although first announcing that the company had no comment:

Wynn Las Vegas has historically had a positive and cordial working relationship with labor unions and has always reached satisfactory agreements with each. Our employees are the heart and soul of Wynn, and we will continue to work with Local 226 and Local 165 to reach an agreement that provides our employees with competitive wages and benefits, in a work environment that matches our high standards.

KTNV is awaiting a statement from Caesars Entertainment.

With high-profile events like the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Super Bowl coming up in the next few months, a strike would be poor optics for a city that is clearly set to raise its international profile.

"Nobody wants that," says Steve Sebelius, a journalist and former politics and government editor for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I think there's a great incentive to strike a deal."

Sebelius added that the strike authorization green light should give the union plenty of leverage for future talks.

"The authorization vote is like cocking the hammer of the gun," he says. "But they haven't pulled the trigger yet."

MORE ON THE CULINARY UNION:

