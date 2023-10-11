G2E brings new gaming innovations to Las Vegas, including a new system impacting pay and play

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The G2E Global Gaming Expo is in Las Vegas from Oct. 9 to 12, introducing new gaming innovations.

The new innovations include the very first official NFL slot machines and even a new way to pay and play.

"We really do believe that this will generate a new slot player, people who might just come to watch the sportsbook and then see that attractive NFL machine," said Aristocrat Gaming Senior VP of Sales in North America Kurt Gissane.

Aristocrat Gaming worked with the NFL and the NFL Player's Association to create six new games.

One of the games is already in a few casinos, including the Venetian, but Aristocrat Gaming expects to launch the others before the Super Bowl.

All six games give the player the ability to pick their team and will also showcase highlights from the team to customize the experience.

"And really give them that localized experience," Gissane said.

Gissane says some games even have symbols representing the team, such as the Liberty Bell representing the Philadelphia Eagles.

Along with the new NFL games, there were several revamped favorites on display and even new games featuring singer Whitney Houston and the popular Netflix show "Squid Game."

A Las Vegas software company, Pavilion Payments, is looking to revolutionize how players pay for slots and even table games.

The company has been implementing ways guests use phone payments in casinos for years but announced a brand new way to pay Tuesday.

"A patron can simply scan a QR code, activate a website, decide how much they'd like to play with, go to one of the payment platforms of their choice, rescan it, and it's active, they're ready to play," said Pavilion Payments Chief Revenue Officer Steve Ritchie.

Ritchie says they have a goal of implementing this new plan by the end of 2024.

He says there is no application necessary, and guests will only have to navigate the website they're sent to after scanning the QR code. He also says there is no personal information they have to release to use the website.

Guests would just be able to walk up to a table or slot machine and pay from their phone, then receive their winnings through the phone as well. Ritchie says eliminating the need to cash in a ticket or use the ATM machine before playing again saves time and allows guests to play more games in a shorter amount of time.

Ritchie says cybersecurity is a main focus as well, and they're making sure that's in place before launching.