NFL gaming policy debate continues as league-themed slot machines are unveiled

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Aristocrat Gaming is unveiling a first look at new NFL-themed slot machines set to hit casino floors this fall.

It's called NFL Super Bowl Jackpots and is the first of several games that will be unveiled over the next year. Players have the chance to win a $1 million progressive jackpot and experience features like six licensed fan-favorite stadium anthems.

"[This] will provide an innovative entertainment experience for millions of NFL fans who enjoy the fun of casino gaming," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "We are changing the game with this first-of-its-kind slot machine, offering fans the ability to customize the experience by selecting their favorite team in any casino they choose to play."

"The unveiling of the first NFL-themed slot machines represents an opportunity to bring the league closer to our fans in a new area," said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. "We have valued collaborating with Aristocrat to bring their vision and responsible gaming resources to fans during the 2023 NFL season and beyond."

The NFL's stance on gaming has been a topic of debate in the valley for years.

In 2004, the NFL banned the "What Happens Here, Stays Here" ad during the Super Bowl, which was created by R&R Partners for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

"At the time, we kind of went guerrilla on the NFL. We bought local affiliate time so the spot ran, not on the network, but in eight to 10 cities at the time," said Bill Vissiliadis with R&R Partners. "Turns out, one of the NFL attorneys was watching the game at home in one of the cities we had bought the spot and he shot up in his chair saying 'These SOBs got into the Super Bowl and they're not supposed to,'" Vissiliadis said.

RELATED LINK: The Goodmans fight to bring professional sports to Vegas

However, Steve Hill from the LVCVA said things have definitely changed.

"They realize that Nevada's the gold standard of gaming regulation," Hill said. "That people are going to gamble; if they do it in a regulated environment, it's safer for the sport, it's better for the sport and it attracts fans."

There is still a ways to go as at least 10 NFL players have received suspensions for sports gambling, including Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry from the Indianapolis Colts, Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans, and free agent Demetrius Taylor.

RELATED LINK: NFL suspends more players for violating league's gambling rules

The league also recently suspended Denver Broncos Eyioma Uwazurike for violating the league's policy. It's something that head coach Sean Payton said is ridiculous.

"When you have a bunch of players getting D's, you have to start looking at the message. And we've had a lot of D's in our league this year with this policy," Payton told USA Today on Tuesday. "We're going to send them home for a year where they can't be around. The idea that you just go away, shame on us."

During a conference call with reporters last month, NFL said there are six key rules that players have to follow.



Don't bet on the NFL.

Don't gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game, or staying at a team hotel.

Don't have someone bet for you.

Don't share team "inside information".

Don't enter a sportsbook during the NFL season.

Don't play daily fantasy football.

Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy said all rookies are also required to attend a mandatory educational session on gambling and league officials are visiting teams in-person to talk about sports betting rules.

"The availability of our phones and a couple of touches and all of a sudden, you can place a bet on many different things," Miller said. "For us, as a sports league where integrity of the game is the highest single principle, we have to be thoughtful and careful and scrutinize how we share information and educate people around the rules that govern it."

However, Payton said the policies are "convoluted" and that the league is "hypocritical" since they now have contracts and sponsorships with companies like Aristocrat Gaming.

Some lawmakers on Capitol Hill agree. Last month, Rep. Dina Titus, Co-Chair of the Congressional Gaming Caucus, sent a letter that went to the leaders of major U.S. sports leagues, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, asking them to clarify their sports betting policies and assures fans the games they watch and choose to bet on are fair.

In the letter, Titus asked Goodell to clarify what the league's sports betting policy is for athletes and staff, are individuals prohibited from betting on other sports leagues, does the league require in-person education, how many staff members monitor sports-betting activity by people affiliated with the NFL, does the league provide the names of individuals who are prohibited from sports betting, and how many people have been found guilty of breaking league rules regarding sports betting since 2018. The letter gave the league until July 15 to answer those questions. As of Thursday afternoon, it's unclear if the league has done so.

The NCAA also have multiple investigations into potential betting violations from the spring. Between Iowa and Iowa State alone, 41 student-athletes were flagged for potential violations. In May, the University of Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon after suspicious betting caused several states to halt betting on games involving the team.

"When players get suspended and coaches get fired, that means the system is working," Titus said in the letter. "The goal, however, should be to stop these bets before they are placed."

According to the NFL, the league's gambling policy is reviewed every year with all NFL personnel and players.