Culinary Union talks heat up amid 'disappointing' negotiations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union is preparing for another rally next week as they continue negotiations for a new contract.

The effort comes after 95% of members of the culinary and bartenders union voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

On Monday, the union will meet with MGM Resorts, then with Caesars Entertainment next Friday. Finally, union leaders will head to Wynn Resorts to meet on October 30.

Union leadership has, so far, called the negotiations "disappointing."

We're hoping our companies here in Las Vegas get on the right track but if they don't I can't see it'll be much longer that our negotiating committee—we may make the decision to recommend to set the strike deadline and go on strike.

Pappageorge says if nothing ends with a contract he expects to set a strike deadline before the big F1 Grand Prix weekend.

Thousands of hospitality workers will be hitting the Strip Wednesday at 5 p.m. for yet another demonstration.