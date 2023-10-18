Casino workers' strike in Detroit reflects what could happen in Las Vegas if no agreement is reached

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, casino workers in Detroit took to the picket line demanding a new contract.

The strike there is similar to what could happen in Las Vegas in the future, as workers are negotiating with one of the same resort companies as the Las Vegas Culinary Union.

"In the 24 years the casinos have been here," said Susan Gallagher, an employee at MotorCity Casino in Detroit. "we have never gone on strike."

"Did you ever think it would get to this point?" I asked.

"No," she said.

MotorCity Casino union workers and workers from MGM Grand Detroit and Hollywood Casino at Greektown joined the picket line Tuesday.

"They are not willing to pay," she said. "They are not willing to budge."

The workers are part of the Detroit Casino Council, representing 3,700 workers in the city. The union has negotiated with the casino companies for months, demanding better pay and healthcare benefits.

"We have been at the negotiating table for 150 hours," said UAW organizer LaTonya Coleman.

Oct. 17 at noon was the strike deadline, and workers walked out without agreement by that time.

This is what the union estimates to be lost revenue each day:



$452,000 in tax revenue for the City of Detroit

$286,000 in tax revenue for the State of Michigan

$3.4 million to the casino properties

The strike unfolding in Detroit is similar to what could happen in Las Vegas.

"It is our sister local in Detroit. We work closely with them," said Treasurer-secretary Ted Pappageorge with the Las Vegas Culinary Union. "And they are experiencing some of the same issues, so I'm not surprised."

The culinary union in Las Vegas has also negotiated with MGM Resorts Int. and Wynn Resorts and Caesars Entertainment.

A picket took place last week on the Strip, and now they are on the brink of setting a strike deadline like Detroit.

"We have not made a decision," Pappageorge said. "We have held off on setting a strike deadline. We are hoping to move these companies and get to the table."

Pappageorge expects negotiations to continue in the coming weeks. If it doesn't go in the direction they want, they could see a deadline being set soon ahead of significant events.

"We have New Year, we have CES and Super Bowl and the big Thanksgiving weekend," he said. "But the biggest we have had in a long time is Formula One. We want this thing settled. I can tell you it will be before Formula One."

Pappageorge hopes to have more dates set soon with the three companies for another negotiating session.