Tourists echo sentiment for better pay for Culinary Union workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Culinary Union workers picketed along the Strip Thursday.

This was a message to the largest employers on the Strip: MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn.

Many workers held up signs and shouted for a better contract. According to the union, they’ve had several rounds of negotiations, but no deal has been sealed.

“The company doesn’t want to help with a raise,” said Caesars bartender Camillo. “They just want more work."

Last month, an overwhelming majority of the culinary union voted 'yes' to authorize a strike.

“Pay the people. Give them what they’re asking for,” said Christopher Lump, a tourist from Texas. “They work hard, and they want to be paid well.”

Near the Linq, hundreds of workers who were picketing were sending a message specifically to Caesars because many of the properties in the vicinity including Flamingo and Harrah’s are Caesars properties.

Union members were handing out flyers which says, “Caesars Entertainment must step up and do the right thing.”

Brandy, a tourist from South Carolina, said she wants to see workers get better pay because inflation has made times especially tough for blue collar workers.

“I do support fair wages and fair benefits,” said Brandy. “We need to be offering competitive wages as employers.”

The picket is not an official strike but just shows the largest employers on the Strip what it could look like if tens of thousands of hospitality workers walk off the job during major events like Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Super Bowl.

We reached out MGM and Caesars about the picket and are waiting to hear back on a response.