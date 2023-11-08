Culinary Union reaches 'tentative agreement' for 5-year contract with Caesars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union announced on Wednesday morning that a "tentative agreement" has been reached with Caesars Entertainment.

The agreement would include a new five-year contract for over 10,000 hospitality workers across nine Caesars properties. According to the union, the agreement was reached after 20 hours of negotiation.

BREAKING: After 20-straight hours of negotiations, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement towards a new 5-year contract has been reached w/@CaesarsEnt for approx 10,000 hospitality workers at 9 Vegas properties. Statement forthcoming. #OneJobShouldBeEnough pic.twitter.com/7aNh6yRdZs — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) November 8, 2023

A statement from union leadership will be released shortly.

This news comes after the union leadership set a strike deadline for Friday, Nov. 10, at 5 a.m. As leaders entered negotiations at the Horseshoe on Tuesday morning, Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the union, seemed upbeat about negotiations with Caesars.

"If we think we're close, we're all going to be here," Pappageorge told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The union has talks with MGM Resorts Int. on Wednesday and Wynn Resorts on Thursday. It's possible that the union could settle with one of the companies but vote to strike against another.