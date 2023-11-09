Nevada politicians congratulate Las Vegas Culinary Union's 'tentative agreement' with Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada politicians are congratulating Las Vegas Culinary Union's "tentative agreement" with Caesars Entertainment, announced Wednesday morning.

The union says the agreement would include a new 5-year contract for over 10,000 hospitality workers across nine Caesars properties such as Caesars Palace and Flamingo, Harrah's, Horseshoe, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, Cromwell and Linq.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto spoke to KTNV's Abel Garcia, who says she stands with local hospitality workers.

"What do you think needs to happen for these members who are in the Culinary Union?" asked Garcia.

"I was pleased to see that the Culinary members and Caesars Entertainment have come to a preliminary agreement," she said. "I think that's great, and I hope the other two properties do the same. It is important we continue to support the men and women who work in our service industry."

For Cortez Masto, she says the situation hits home for her family.

"Listen, this is my family too. My father worked in the service industry, my aunts and cousins. I know these individuals. They're similar to my family," she said. "So it is important that our properties do right by them and their wages and benefits. I will always have their back."

Congresswoman Susie Lee and Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen say they are glad to see the Culinary Union making major progress.

"Congratulations to the thousands of Local 226 hospitality workers who fought hard for their wages and benefits they deserve," said Congresswoman Susie Lee. "This deal is a major step toward a new contract that will support our tourism economy and the workers who sustain it.

Rosen congrats Caesars and Local 226, saying Nevada's economy depends on hospitality workers.

The Associated Press says the contract is pending the union's rank and file approval.

"In this landmark agreement, our nearly 10,000 UniteHere Team Members will see meaningful wage increases that align with our past performance, along with continued opportunities for growth tied to our future plans to bring more union jobs to the Las Vegas Strip," Caesars said in a statement to KTNV. "Through this agreement, Caesars Entertainment will ensure that as we grow, our Team Members grow with us."

The full statement can be read here:

Caesars Entertainment Team Members are the best in the industry, and we are excited to reach an agreement with UniteHere: one which recognizes the integral contributions our Team Members have made to the success we have seen in Las Vegas over the last few years.



In this landmark agreement, our nearly 10,000 UniteHere Team Members will see meaningful wage increases that align with our past performance, along with continued opportunities for growth tied to our future plans to bring more union jobs to the Las Vegas Strip. Through this agreement, Caesars Entertainment will ensure that as we grow, our Team Members grow with us.



We are proud of our decades-long relationship with UniteHere and our shared commitment to the hospitality workers who are the heart and soul of Las Vegas.



We are confident that our UniteHere Team Members will see this agreement as a demonstration of our commitment to their success and as a solid platform from which to deliver the extraordinary service and experiences our guests have come to expect. Caesars Entertainment

The Culinary Union's next negotiations are with the other two casino giants, MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts. MGM Resort negotiations continue Wednesday and Wynn Thursday.