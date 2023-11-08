'Cautiously optimistic': Las Vegas Culinary Union leadership upbeat about negotiations with Caesars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a strike deadline quickly approaching, Culinary Union leaders had another round of contract talks on Tuesday, this time with Caesars Entertainment officials.

Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the union, seemed upbeat about the progress of negotiations during a media availability with reporters at the Horseshoe casino Tuesday afternoon.

"We've seen some movement from these companies, and that's encouraging," Pappageorge said. "We're cautiously optimistic."

The union — representing about 35,000 hospitality workers on the Strip — has a deadline of 5 a.m. on Friday to come to contract agreements with Caesars, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts.

Those casino resort companies — the three biggest with a presence on the Strip — will face significant operational challenges if a strike does happen.

Strike pay, union officials said Tuesday, would be $300 for the first week of a work stoppage, then $400 for each possible week after that.

It wasn't clear as of Tuesday evening if a deal with Caesars would be reached before the end of negotiation sessions, which were taking place at the Horseshoe.

"If we think we're close, we're all going to be here," Pappageorge told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The union has talks with MGM Resorts Int. on Wednesday and Wynn Resorts on Thursday.

It's possible that the union could settle with one of the companies but vote to strike against another.

