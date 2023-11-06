Las Vegas Culinary Union preparing picket signs ahead of strike deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Culinary Union said they are preparing picket signs Monday at their headquarters before the Nov. 10 strike deadline.

Officials with the union said they are continuing their strike preparation by assembling signs for MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts.

Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer and Diana Valles, president of the Culinary Union are expected at the headquarters alongside culinary and bartenders union members.

They will prepare signs around 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at their headquarters near Wyoming Avenue and S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

If an agreement for a new contract is not reached by Nov. 10 at 5 a.m., union leadership says a strike would impact 18 casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.