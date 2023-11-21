Ratification expected for Caesars' 5-year labor deal with Las Vegas Culinary Union 

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ratification of the new five-year labor contract between Caesars Entertainment and the thousands of Culinary Union members who work at the company's eight Las Vegas Strip resorts is expected Monday night.

The deal is a trio of labor agreements announced earlier this month between the union — representing over 50,000 resort employees in Las Vegas — and the "big three" resort companies on the Strip: MGM Resorts International, Caesars and Wynn Resorts.

All three deals need to be ratified to go into effect. Votes by MGM and Wynn union members are expected to take place Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

During a virtual press conference Monday morning, Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge praised Caesars.

"Caesars decided to go first and show leadership in this community," Pappageorge said.

Part of the labor agreement with Caesars will call for added safety measures for workers.

That will include adding panic buttons for workers, including those facing customers like porters and pool employees.

Roselyn Buie, a cook at the Flamingo and a union member for nearly four decades, says safety concerns were top of mine for negotiators during labor talks.

"Being able to do your work while not being harassed," Buie says. "Doing your work while not wondering if somebody's going to come in and do something because they're angry."

Pappageorge also said career advancement opportunities — the union calls them "career ladders" — are part of the contract offerings.

More information about what's in the new contracts is likely to be released on Wednesday. Check back at KTNV for more in the coming days.