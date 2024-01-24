'I am so excited for my family': Culinary Union workers celebrate tentative agreement with Strat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a late night announcement Tuesday, the Culinary Workers Union confirmed they had a tentative agreement with the Strat.

700 hospitality workers are covered by the 5-year agreement. As members of the union celebrated Tuesday, leaders looked straight ahead.

"Negotiations for the BEST CONTRACT EVER continue with 17 remaining Strip Independent & Downtown Las Vegas casino properties for ~5,200 workers ahead of the February 2, 2024 at 5:00a.m. strike deadline," reads a post on X (formerly Twitter) just after 11 p.m. on January 23.

The possibility of a strike still looms for six properties on the Strip and 11 in Downtown Las Vegas.