Local News

16 to go: Hilton Grand Vacations becomes latest Las Vegas property to make deal with Culinary Union workers

Culinary Workers Union 226 members celebrate a tentative agreement with Hilton Grand Vacations on a 5-year contract.
KTNV
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 19:23:15-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of workers with Culinary Union 226 are celebrating a tentative agreement for a new 5-year contract with Strip property Hilton Grand Vacations.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the union says the agreement covers approximately 500 members.

Following a late-night deal with Strat for roughly 700 workers Tuesday, there are now 16 remaining properties (~4,700 employees) where agreements will be needed to avoid a looming strike deadline at 5 a.m. on February 2.

Right now, the following properties still have not reached an agreement with the union:

On the Las Vegas Strip

  • Circus Circus
  • Rio
  • Sahara Las Vegas
  • Treasure Island
  • Virgin Hotels

In Downtown Las Vegas

  • Binion's
  • Circa
  • Downtown Grand
  • El Cortez
  • Four Queens
  • Fremont
  • Golden Gate
  • Golden Nugget
  • Main Street
  • The D Casino
  • Plaza

