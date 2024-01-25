16 to go: Hilton Grand Vacations becomes latest Las Vegas property to make deal with Culinary Union workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of workers with Culinary Union 226 are celebrating a tentative agreement for a new 5-year contract with Strip property Hilton Grand Vacations.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the union says the agreement covers approximately 500 members.

Following a late-night deal with Strat for roughly 700 workers Tuesday, there are now 16 remaining properties (~4,700 employees) where agreements will be needed to avoid a looming strike deadline at 5 a.m. on February 2.

Right now, the following properties still have not reached an agreement with the union:

On the Las Vegas Strip



Circus Circus

Rio

Sahara Las Vegas

Treasure Island

Virgin Hotels

In Downtown Las Vegas



Binion's

Circa

Downtown Grand

El Cortez

Four Queens

Fremont

Golden Gate

Golden Nugget

Main Street

The D Casino

Plaza

