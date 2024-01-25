16 to go: Hilton Grand Vacations becomes latest Las Vegas property to make deal with Culinary Union workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of workers with Culinary Union 226 are celebrating a tentative agreement for a new 5-year contract with Strip property Hilton Grand Vacations.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the union says the agreement covers approximately 500 members.
Following a late-night deal with Strat for roughly 700 workers Tuesday, there are now 16 remaining properties (~4,700 employees) where agreements will be needed to avoid a looming strike deadline at 5 a.m. on February 2.
Right now, the following properties still have not reached an agreement with the union:
On the Las Vegas Strip
- Circus Circus
- Rio
- Sahara Las Vegas
- Treasure Island
- Virgin Hotels
In Downtown Las Vegas
- Binion's
- Circa
- Downtown Grand
- El Cortez
- Four Queens
- Fremont
- Golden Gate
- Golden Nugget
- Main Street
- The D Casino
- Plaza
BREAKING: The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement on a new 5-year contract was just reached w/@HiltonGrandVac Las Vegas for approximately 500 hospitality workers.— Culinary Union (@Culinary226) January 24, 2024
Congratulations to HGV Las Vegas workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/kmuNTQOdv7