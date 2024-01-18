Culinary Union announces new contract agreement with Trump International Hotel Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union announced on Thursday that a "tentative agreement" had been reached with Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.
This news comes after union leadership reportedly negotiated for 16 hours on a new 5-year contract for 350 hospitality workers.
The union also highlighted one worker named Lorna, who works as a houseperson at Trump Hotel and says, "We are very happy [about this] contract. Best contract ever!"
Negotiations with the remaining 19 independent and Downtown Las Vegas casino properties — which the union says encompasses around 7,000 workers — will proceed ahead of the Feb. 2, 2024 strike deadline.
📢 BREAKING: After 16 hours of negotiations tonight, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement on a new 5-year contract has been reached w/@TrumpLasVegas for 350 hospitality workers. Congratulations to Trump Las Vegas workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER! pic.twitter.com/DmfVSepKII— Culinary Union (@Culinary226) January 18, 2024