Culinary Union announces latest agreement with Westgate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union announced a new "tentative agreement" with the Westgate Resort & Casino on Saturday night.

The new agreement will secure a five-year contract for over 1,000 hospitality workers. This is the latest hotel to reach an agreement with the union, though leaders say 18 Strip Independent and Downtown Las Vegas casino properties remain.

If an agreement is secured with the remaining hotels, over 6,000 workers will be ahead of the Feb. 2, 2024, strike deadline.

The union also highlighted member Brian Torres, a food runner at Westgate, who said, “I’m really happy that we got this contract. I’m excited that the working people of Las Vegas are going to get the money they need to live fruitful lives.”

