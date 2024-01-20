Culinary Union members picket at Sahara and Strat ahead impeding strike deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Culinary Union members took to the picket line on Friday afternoon amid ongoing contract negotiations with 19 casinos in downtown Las Vegas and the Strip.

The demonstration was held outside the Stratosphere and Sahara casinos and was an "informational" picket only, according to the union.

Hundreds of union members were outside the two casinos chanting, "no contract, not peace" and holding up sings.

"These contracts all expired in June of last year, so it's time for these companies to step up and do the right thing, " said Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary union.

Pappageorge said members are fighting for fair wages, job security, and health benefits so that "workers can continue to provide for their families."

"We got multiple negotiations happening every day with these remaining companies, and we've seen some great results," said Pappageorge. "We saw the Trump tower, we got the contract there yesterday about one o'clock in the morning, the Waldorf, Four Seasons, The Mirage, Tropicana, but we've got some other companies out here and these workers have been working a long time. "

According to the Culinary Union, they are still working through negotiations with the following properties:

Circus Circus

Hilton Grand Vacations

Rio

Sahara Las Vegas

STRAT

Treasure Island

Virgin Hotels

Westgate

Binion's

Circa

Downtown Grand

El Cortez

Four Queens

Fremont

Golden Gate

Golden Nugget

Main Street

The D Casino

Plaza

This picket comes after culinary officials reached agreements with MGM, Caesars, and Wynn last year on behalf of thousands of hospitality workers.

"We Just need a better contract," said Cinthia Castro, who has been a housekeeper at Sahara for roughly four years.

Castro said having better in the new contract will go a long way for her family.

"We work hard, all us, not just housekeepers just everybody in general," said Castro. "Rent is going up, grocery is going up so what we make now is just for the bills. "

Pappageorge said the properties have been making record profits and it’s time for them to share the winnings with the workers.

“Visitation is up, room rates are through the roof, they are doing very well but they forget that the workers— they can’t do it without the workers. These are the ones that make it go," he said.

The union has set a strike deadline for the 19 properties for February 2, which is just nine days from the Super Bowl.

“We are the sports capital of the world now," said Pappageorge. “Nothing happens in this town without the workers. And they just want to have their fair share.”

Union officials have released the upcoming negotiation schedule.

