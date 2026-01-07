WATCH: Henderson police share details in shooting that came after construction vehicle stolen

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are sharing more details in the shooting that came after someone stole a construction vehicle over the weekend.

WATCH that briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Henderson police share details in shooting that came after construction vehicle stolen

This is Henderson's first officer-involved shooting for 2026.

It happened in the 600 block of North Water Street near Boulder Highway.

Deputy Chief Matthew Murnane said the response began when police received calls of a male suspect jumping a fence and attempting to hotwire a front-loader construction vehicle.

A security guard already at the scene tried to contact the suspect, but the suspect reportedly threatened to kill the security guard while armed with a screwdriver.

When the first officer arrived, she repeatedly ordered the suspect to stop. Instead, he drove the 39,000‑pound front loader directly toward her patrol vehicle.

The officer fired her weapon, but the suspect continued advancing, forcing her to flee on foot.

A second officer arrived and redirected the suspect away from the first officer, but the suspect began advancing toward him, eventually ramming both patrol vehicles. This caused the second officer to fire his gun in an attempt to stop him.

The front loader was halted only after the two patrol vehicles became lodged beneath it.

Additional officers ordered the suspect to comply in both English and Spanish, but he refused. Officers climbed the front loader to remove him, leading to a struggle that caused the suspect and two officers to fall about seven feet to the ground. All three were hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, the suspect — identified as Juan Huriel Rincon Carreno — remains hospitalized. He faces charges including attempted murder, resisting a public officer, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and destruction of property.

The two officers who fired their weapons were identified as Officer Megan Jacobs and Sgt. Lance Jaworski. Jacobs has been with the department since 2021, and Jaworski since 2015. They fired a combined nine rounds and have been placed on leave as the investigation continues.

Murnane was able to say that the suspect did not have a connection with the construction site where the frontloader was taken.