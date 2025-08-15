Suspect indicted for armed robbery of armored truck in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect connected to an armed robbery of an armored truck was indicted this week.
Devonte Devon Jackson faces charges of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Jackson was developed as a suspect in a July 16 robbery near Queensridge.
WATCH our initial reporting of the armed robbery here:
In addition to the truck, roughly $300,000 was stolen, according to a source with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Jackson was later arrested by Texas State Troopers in Centerville, Texas, with the help of the FBI.
If convicted, he will face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the robbery charge and a mandatory consecutive seven years for the firearm charge.
Jackson's trial is set to begin on Oct. 20, 2025.
