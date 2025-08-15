Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect indicted for armed robbery of armored truck in northwest valley

Las Vegas Armored Truck Robbery
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect connected to an armed robbery of an armored truck was indicted this week.

Devonte Devon Jackson faces charges of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Jackson was developed as a suspect in a July 16 robbery near Queensridge.

WATCH our initial reporting of the armed robbery here:

Las Vegas Metro police investigating armored truck robbery near Queensridge

In addition to the truck, roughly $300,000 was stolen, according to a source with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Jackson was later arrested by Texas State Troopers in Centerville, Texas, with the help of the FBI.

If convicted, he will face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the robbery charge and a mandatory consecutive seven years for the firearm charge.

Jackson's trial is set to begin on Oct. 20, 2025.

