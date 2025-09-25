Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sentencing postponed for woman who crashed into crowd of people on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The woman who plowed her car into a crowd of people on the Las Vegas Strip in 2015, killing one and injuring dozens of others, will get a new attorney, thus delaying her sentencing.

Lakeisha Holloway stood before Judge Tierra Jones in court Thursday morning and said there were issues that she didn't feel she could discuss with her current attorney.

Jones set a next court date for Oct. 9 to appoint a new attorney for Holloway.

Holloway, also known as Paris Paradise Morton, pleaded guilty last month to one count of second-degree murder and one count of battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Woman pleads guilty in deadly 2015 crash that killed 1, injured dozens on Las Vegas Strip

In December 2015, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Holloway used her car to plow into a crowd of people on the sidewalk near Planet Hollywood with her 3-year-old inside. Jessica Valenzuela, an Arizona mother, was killed in the crash and 37 pedestrians were injured.

Holloway apologized to the victims in a 2019 jailhouse interview with Channel 13 and said she never had any intention of hurting anyone. She said she was looking for a place to sleep after driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, which she described as a "blur," and had no control over her body or mind.

The crash prompted Clark County to install steel bollards along the Strip to stop vehicles from entering pedestrian pathways.

The decade-long case has seen significant changes over the years with trial proceedings being postponed over matters of Holloway's mental competence. LVMPD said Holloway had marijuana in her system at the time of the incident.

Holloway previously pleaded not guilty to murder and over 70 other felony charges related to the crash.

This is a developing report.

