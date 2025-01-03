Taking a look at history of deadly vehicle incidents on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions have seen the viral video of the Tesla Cybertruck exploding in front of the Trump Hotel on Wednesday.

WATCH: Video shows Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

Video shows Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

Incidents in which vehicles are used as weapons on the Las Vegas Strip are nothing new.

In 2015, Lakeisha Holloway was arrested after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said she used her vehicle to hit 34 pedestrians, killing one intentionally.

Following the deadly crash, Clark County officials began installing bollards all across Las Vegas Boulevard.

Local News New posts on Strip will protect pedestrians Katherine Jarvis

Now, you can see steel bollards bordering the entire Strip corridor.

Clark County officials told Channel 13 that approximately 6,000 have been installed since 2018, costing about $40 million.

They are "designed to protect pedestrians from the potential hazard of vehicles veering onto sidewalks."

In 2005, there was also an incident in which a man drove a sedan into a crowd of people near Bally's. That incident killed three people.

Retired Metro homicide detective Phil Ramos said preventative security measures are paramount on the resort corridor.

]Of course, they're liable for what happens on their property. If something happens to one of their guests, then they need to make sure that they're prepared to respond to whatever happens.

However, Ramos questions whether incidents like the Cybertruck explosion could have been prevented.

"The resorts want people to come in, so they make it as easy for them as possible to get into their resort," said Ramos.

It's just a very difficult task to completely isolate your property from something like this happening.

Additional security measures on the Strip include private security at practically every resort.

Metro also uses security cameras and drones. The department has a team called the FLEX squad, which comprises uniformed and plain clothes officers who proactively hunt for crime in the Convention Center Area Command.

"If I didn't feel safe, I wouldn't come back to Las Vegas," said tourist Jackie Walls from Indiana. "The terrorists will not deter us from coming back to Las Vegas."

Walls told Channel 13 that she had visited the city several times.

According to Metro's crime statistics, overall crime in the Convention Center area command saw a 15% decrease in 2024 compared to the year before.