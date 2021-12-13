Woman accused of crashing into crowd on Las Vegas Strip asks for delay in trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, Lakeisha Holloway is expected to be back in court.

Holloway is accused of killing one person and injuring dozens others while driving on a sidewalk outside of Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip in December 2015.

Holloway is expected to ask for a motion to dismiss her counsel and request her trial be delayed. It was supposed to start in january.

The case has seen several changes over the years. The most recent change was that trial proceedings would be suspended until Holloway was found capable of being tried in court.

In 2020, her court-appointed defense attorney said it would be unfair and a violation of due process to force Holloway to stand trial amid some concerns about her competency and ability to understand the charges against her.

According to her arrest report, Holloway told police that before the crash, she had been trying to sleep in her car with her 3-year-old daughter, but that she kept getting run off by security at the properties she stopped at.

Holloway found herself on the Strip before driving into the crowd.

Holloway left the scene and ended up at another hotel where she asked a security officer to call the police because she had just hit several people.

Police say she wasn't drunk but had marijuana in her system at the time.

Holloway had been in Las Vegas for about a week, homeless and living in her car.

13 Action News spoke with Holloway back in 2019 about the crash where she said she had no intentions of hurting anybody.

“I didn't wake up thinking anything about hurting anyone. Ii didn’t have anywhere else to go and it wasn’t necessarily intending to be on the strip, I just really intended to find somewhere to sleep,” Holloway said.

Holloway is currently being held in a mental health facility. She previously pleaded not guilty to murder and 70 other felony charges related to the crash.