Search underway for suspect in sexual assault on UNLV campus in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are said to be working in "lockstep" to find the suspect in a reported sexual assault on the UNLV campus.

According to the University Police Department, the assault was reported "in the early morning hours" of Tuesday, April 14, on the north end of the UNLV Maryland campus.

"The suspect is unknown to the victim and is described as a Black male adult, approximately 5'10" tall with a medium build," police stated in a news release.

Police say the suspect left in an unknown direction after the assault and, as of Tuesday afternoon, has not been found.

University police are asking community members to contact them with information that could help identify and arrest the suspect. If you have information to share, you're advised to call 911 or the University Police Department directly at 702-895-3668.