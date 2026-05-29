Driver arrested after crash kills pedestrian near Chinatown intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Thursday night crash in the Chinatown area.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Decatur Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2013 Toyota RAV4 was heading south on Decatur, south of Spring Mountain, at the same time a pedestrian was crossing over Decatur outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian crossed the Toyota’s path of travel, resulting in the front of the Toyota colliding with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was projected forward onto the roadway and was subsequently run over by the Toyota.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures on the pedestrian, but despite all life-saving measures, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment. The driver was later arrested for DUI-related charges.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 49th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2026. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

Here's video of the scene as authorities investigated: