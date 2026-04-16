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Suspect arrested in connection to sexual assault reported at UNLV student housing

Southern Nevada University Police Services
KTNV
File photo of University Police in Southern Nevada.
Southern Nevada University Police Services
Posted
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a violent sexual assault at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus earlier this week.

Jordan Grady, 36, was arrested just before midnight on Wednesday and is held on charges including six counts of sexual assault, battery with a deadly weapon, and sexually motivated coercion with a deadly weapon.

This comes after a student reported an assault in what we have now learned was student housing at the Legacy Apartments, located on the north end of campus near Maryland Parkway.

We've also learned through documents from the University Police Department that the assault happened at knifepoint in the victim's apartment.

“It is extremely unfortunate and unacceptable that this incident occurred at all, much less on our campus," said Universyt POlice Chief Arnold Vasquez. "Rest assured that UNLV leadership, UPD, LVMPD and all our law enforcement partners are committed to support the victim through this terrible incident and will continue to work collaboratively to protect and safeguard the communities we serve.”

“On behalf of UNLV Interim President Chris Heavey and I, we would like to thank the men and women of the LVMPD who played a critical role in helping us bring this case to a timely and safe conclusion.”

Grady's full charges at the time of his arrest are:

  • Burglary with a deadly weapon
  • Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Battery with a deadly weapon
  • 1st degree kidnpapping with a deadly weapon - sexually motivated
  • Battery with intent to commit sexual assault
  • Battery by strangulation with intent to commit sexual assault
  • Sexually motivated coercion with a deadly weapon
  • Six counts of sexual assault
  • Three counts of open & gross lewdness

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