Suspect on the run after shooting man in the head in east valley, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been sent to the hospital after reportedly being shot in the head during an argument.

It happened in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the head, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he is stable, police said.

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s family member told officers that a fight had broken out at a nearby business, and during the fight, a man shot the victim once in the head then ran from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police have asked that you avoid the area for the time being.