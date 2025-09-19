Police: Teen arrested in Las Vegas for involvement in 2023 MGM, Caesars cyberattacks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are announcing the arrest of a teenager suspected of helping to carry out crippling cyberattacks on local casino properties in 2023.

The arrest is the latest development in the ongoing investigation of ransomware attacks on MGM and Caesars properties.

In a press release on Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department characterized the attacks as "sophisticated network intrusions." As Channel 13 has reported, the attacks were attributed to what police have called "an organized threat-actor group known by several names to include Scattered Spider, Octo Tempest, UNC3944, and/or 0ktapus."

Police say the investigation led them to a teenage male suspect who is not identified publicly due to his status as a minor.

On Sept. 17, he was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for six charges, including:



Three counts of obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to harm or impersonate

One count of extortion

One count of conspiracy to commit extortion

One count of unlawful acts regarding computers

According to police, the Clark County District Attorney's Office may transfer the teen's case to the criminal division, where he could face charges as an adult.

The investigation is being led by the FBI's Las Vegas Cyber Task Force, which includes LVMPD's Cyber Investigative Group, police said.

Anyone with information that could help the ongoing investigation is asked to contact LVMPD's Cyber Investigative Group by emailing cig@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.