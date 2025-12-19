WATCH: Police share details in overnight officer-involved shooting in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spring Valley early Friday morning.

It began just after 1 a.m. in the area of South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Capt. Ryan Wiggins said in a press briefing that a marked patrol car was conducting a traffic stop on an unregistered vehicle.

FULL BRIEFING: Police share details in Spring Valley officer-involved shooting

While trying to identify those in the car, one of the passengers ran away, leading to a foot chase until the person hid behind a car in the 3600 block of Procyon.

Wiggins said the subject then reached for his waistband, leading officers to believe he was armed.

"At that point, a low-lethal option was deployed on the suspect, which was ineffective," Wiggins said.

Police said the man then advanced toward officers, and authorities fired, hitting the subject.

The person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the seventh officer-involved shooting for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2025.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area.

Here's a look at the scene as authorities investigate: