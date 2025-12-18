Police say man was fatally stabbed in seemingly random attack in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is jailed after police say he stabbed and killed another man in west Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, had been acting erratically and chasing people down the street with a knife before the stabbing, said Lt. Robert Price, spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section.

This happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of H Street, near Owens Avenue. Price says police received numerous 911 calls reporting a man chasing people around with a knife. Shortly after, police were told that someone had been stabbed.

While the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, Price says police believe this incident began when the suspect came over to his mother's house and began beating on the front door, then swung a knife at her when she answered. Price says he then started chasing his brother down the street.

During the chase, Price says the suspect's attention was diverted by another individual who was walking down the street. The suspect chased that man down and stabbed him "numerous times." The victim, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

The suspect's brother was able to disarm him as the first police officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. Price noted the suspect was first taken to a local hospital to be treated for superficial wounds to his hands, but is expected to be booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

"This is an isolated incident — it's a horrible incident — it's an isolated incident; there's no threat to the public at this time," Price said. "It seems like this individual, for whatever reason, whether it be mental illness or any type of under the influence, was just attacking people."

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, Price added. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report stated two people had been stabbed, based on initial information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. It has since been updated to reflect new details provided by Price.