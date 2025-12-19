LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared details on social media about the arrest of a reckless driving suspect this week.

According to the post, an officer saw a car driving "nearly 100 mph through residential streets near Annie Oakley and Harmon" on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

LVMPD's AIR2 followed the car as it traveled to Henderson while maintaining "extremely high speeds," where police said it hit another car before fleeing the scene.

WATCH | LVMPD apprehends the suspect

'Speeds of 130 mph': LVMPD arrests suspect in reckless driving incident (video courtesy of LVMPD)

Police said four people ran from the car after it stopped and were all apprehended by officers. The driver, however, sped off.

AIR2 continued monitoring the car as it "exceeded speeds of 130 mph," later crashing into an "unsuspecting citizen's vehicle" on I-15 and Sunset Road. The suspect limped from the collision and entered another driver's car in an attempt to escape, according to police. Units near Spring Mountain Road and I-15 stopped that car and took him into custody, police said. The suspect was then taken for medical treatment.

According to LVMPD, the suspect was later found to have outstanding felony warrants in California. The man, who was not immediately identified by police, will now face multiple charges locally, including reckless driving, LVMPD stated.

"This incident highlights our efforts to stop and apprehend reckless drivers who are hurting our community members." — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Clark County jail records identified the suspect as 27-year-old Jeremiah Cook, who is wanted as a fugitive in another state. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for offenses including speeding, reckless driving, giving false statements to police, disobeying a peace officer and failing to give information at the scene of an accident. Cook is currently being held on a $14,000 bail.

Channel 13 has requested more information about this incident. We'll share more information as we get it.