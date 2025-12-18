'Shots fired!': LVMPD arrest report includes new details of gunfire exchange with robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned more about an officer-involved shooting that occurred this week through a declaration of arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

We first brought you information about this incident on Dec. 17.

The suspect, 30-year-old Jarvis Williams, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

These are the new details as outlined by the declaration of arrest.



Collision with an LVMPD officer's vehicle

LVMPD's report states that Officer Zambrano "heard a broadcast of a robbery" on Lake Mead and Rancho involving a U-Haul van. After locating the vehicle, Zambrano followed the U-Haul to a Walmart on Lake Mead without triggering a pursuit.

When the suspect (Williams) exited the vehicle, police said that Zambrano "drew his gun and gave [him] commands to get down on the ground." Williams fled and re-entered the U-Haul, prompting Zambrano to attempt blocking Williams from exiting the area, according to police. Officials said that Williams collided with Zambrano's car and drove away onto Carey Avenue.

At this point, LVMPD said Zambrano "initiated a pursuit until the Air Unit took over." Officer Gutierrez, a nearby officer, took over the primary position.

Gunfire exchange with suspect

Williams was followed to McDonald Avenue in North Las Vegas, where LVMPD said he "exited the U-Haul driver side, got into a shooting stance, and discharged his handgun." When Williams pointed the gun at Gutierrez a second time, police said Gutierrez returned fire and "broadcasted, 'Shots fired!' over the radio." After Williams fled north, Zambrano arrived on the scene and "[established] rear containment" around the area, according to LVMPD.

WATCH | Ring camera footage captures gunfire exchange between the suspect and police

Police, suspect exchange gunfire before standoff after reported armed robberies across Las Vegas (courtesy of Juan Alverenga)

LVMPD said their Air Support Unit tracked Williams running north into a backyard on W. Nelson Avenue before entering a residence that he barricaded inside of. SWAT members were able to get Williams to come out "without further incident," according to officials.

William's interview, evidence recovered

LVMPD's interview with Williams stated that he "admitted to purchasing the U-Haul approximately five days ago for two 'rocks' (slang for crack cocaine)," and that he bought his guns in exchange for "rocks." Metro said Williams claimed he was scared of Zambrano pointing a gun at him, prompting him to flee. LVMPD shared that Williams fired on Gutierrez because "he was scared he was going to be shot by police."

Officials also found that that Williams had previously served 10 years in Nevada State Prison, and understood that he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

After obtaining a warrant from Judge Mendoza, LVMPD said they searched the U-Haul and discovered the following:



An un-serialized rifle with 29 rounds in the magazine

A Walther brand magazine with 15 rounds

A spent .223 casing on the front passenger floorboard

The search warrant also revealed a spent 9mm cartridge casing on McDonald Avenue, and a black Walther Creed 9mm handgun with tactical light and green laser inside the W. Nelson Avenue residence, according to police. Williams' DNA was also taken at that time.

Charges faced

LVMPD has shared that Williams is being charged with the following:



Attempt murder w/ deadly weapon, victim is first responder

Assault with deadly weapon, victim is first responder

Driver disobey peace officer, endangering other persons

Own/poss. gun by prohibited person (two counts)

Battery with use of deadly weapon — victim is first responder (vehicle collision)

Discharge gun at/into occupied vehicle

Discharge gun at/into occupied vehicle Burglary while possession of gun

Resist public officer with firearm

Discharge firearm from vehicle

Own/possess un-serialized firearm

Williams was later taken to the Clark County Department of Corrections for booking.