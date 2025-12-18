Suspect in North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting identified, expected in court today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect involved in a Wednesday officer-involved shooting is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Channel 13 has learned that 30-year-old Jarvis Williams is facing charges of attempted murder, assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon, failing to stop on the signal of a peace officer and possessing a firearm by a prohibited person out of North Las Vegas.

He also faces of robbery with use of a deadly weapon and robbery of an older person out of Las Vegas.

This all began at 11:10 a.m., when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a robbery with a firearm in the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Fort Apache Road (near Sahara Avenue).

Roughly 20 minutes later, police received a second report of a robbery in a business in the 2100 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley.

Police took down a description of a suspect and vehicle, which officials noted was similar to the description given in the first incident.

Patrol units and LVMPD's air patrol located the vehicle "a short time later," Capt Brandon Oris said during a Wednesday briefing, and officers tried to perform a traffic stop in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive. The driver "refused to stop," hitting a police patrol car and fleeing, he noted.

The car was pursued to the 1900 block of West McDonald Avenue, in the area of Carey Avenue and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas. There, Oris said the suspect got out of the car and fired shots at police, who returned fire.

SWAT units were summoned when the suspect ran into a nearby home and barricaded themselves inside.

After a standoff, police say the suspect was taken into custody at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured throughout this incident, police said.

Williams is expected to appear in court Thursday in connection to the robbery on South Fort Apache. His court appearance for the shooting is set for a later date.