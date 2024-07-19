17-year-old arrested in the UK for involvement in MGM Resorts cyberattack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in the United Kingdom have arrested a 17-year-old boy for his involvement in a global cybercrime group that targets large organizations with ransomware.

Officers with the West Midlands Police Organised Crime Unit (ROCUWM) made the arrest on July 18 in the Walsall township through joint efforts with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect was charged with Blackmail and Computer Misuse Acts. He has been released on bail while authorities continue their investigation.

On September 11, 2023, computer systems at MGM Resorts fell prey to a massive cyberattack nationwide, causing millions in financial losses and thousands in stolen customer information.

MGM Resorts reported the cyberattack to the SEC the following day, and days before that, Caesars Entertainment also reported a cyberattack in a separate SEC filing.

Cybersecurity experts said the attacks were "quite significant," and the ransomware group ALPHV, also known as BlackCat, was behind the attacks — an organization credited with hacking other large corporations.

West Midlands police said they recovered several digital devices at the suspect's address that will undergo forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Hinesh Mehta with the West Midlands Police Cyber Crime Unit said this arrest is part of a larger, complex international investigation.

"We have been working closely with the National Crime Agency and FBI. These cyber groups have targeted well known organisations with ramsomware and they have successfully targeted multiple victims around the world taking from them significant amounts of money. We want to send out a clear message that we will find you. It’s simply not worth it.”

The FBI released several comments on the suspect's arrest.

Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans with FBI Las Vegas said, "This case illustrates the ongoing commitment and relentless efforts of the FBI Las Vegas Cyber Task Force to work with our partners to ensure cybercriminals face significant consequences. I'm proud of the hard work and collaboration that resulted in today's successful outcome."

Assistant Director of the FBI's Cyber Division, Bryan Vorndran, said they and their partners will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals that target American companies, whether they are domestic or foreign.

In conjunction with the arrest from law enforcement overseas, MGM Resorts commended the work of authorities in the suspect's apprehension.

“We know first-hand the damage these criminals can do and the importance of working with law enforcement to fight back. By voluntarily shutting down our systems, refusing to pay a ransom and working with law enforcement on their investigation and response, the message to criminals was clear: it’s not worth it. We are forever grateful to the FBI for their support and work with international law enforcement to bring these criminals to justice.”

Despite losing millions, the CEO & President of MGM Resorts, Bill Hornbuckle, said in October 2023 that the company did not pay ransom to the hackers — a claim they stick to today — and called the incident "corporate terrorism at its finest."

Microsoft also gave comment on the arrest.

"Microsoft commends law enforcement for taking action against those that seek to cause harm, and we remain committed to collaborating with others across the public and private sector to collectively combat cyber threats and make the Internet a safer place. As this outcome shows, we have greater impact when we come together to fight cybercrime."

Following the cyberattacks, a class action lawsuit against MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment was launched with the plaintiffs arguing the defendants failed to prevent the attack and risked customers' personal information.

The investigation into these cyberattacks is still ongoing as of July 2024.

The identity of the suspect will not be released as they are a minor.