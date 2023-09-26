Complaints filed say MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment failed to protect information from cyberattack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment are facing class action lawsuits over the recent cyberattack the properties experienced.

The complaints allege that the defendant failed to prevent a cyberattack and risked consumers' personally identifiable information.

Recently, MGM announced its systems operating normally and that hotel reservations are available to book. The company is continuing to handle the aftermath of the cyber attack.

The hack is under investigation by law enforcement and the Nevada Gaming Control Board. MGM has not officially identified a perpetrator or cause. But a group called "VX-Underground," focused on research and preservation of malware code, posted on social media that the ransomware group "ALPHV" — A.K.A. Black Cat — is behind the attack.

Four complaints were filed last Thursday. Two were against MGM, and the other two were against Caesars Entertainment. A fifth lawsuit was filed last Friday against Caesars.

All note that the plaintiffs are acting on "behalf of all similarly situated persons."

The plaintiffs are all seeking jury trials and compensation.