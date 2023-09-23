MGM says hotel reservations back online as company deals with cyber attack aftermath

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts is getting more of its online systems operating normally after a cybersecurity breach crippled the company's online operations.

This comes 12 days after MGM first reported a "cybersecurity incident" impacting its operations.

As of Friday night, hotel reservations are now available through MGM's website and its mobile app, the company's communications director stated in an email to Channel 13.

MGM Rewards members should continue booking reservations through MGM's Reservation Call Center, the spokesperson noted.

Friday's update is the latest sign that MGM's guest services are closer to normal after the hack.

As recently as Tuesday, gaming machines at some properties were still down, but the company shared that much of its online services were operating as normal.

The immediate impact of the hack was evident at MGM properties throughout the Strip — gaming machines were down, extra security was on hand, and guests arriving to check in to their rooms were met with long lines.

To alleviate some of the impact, MGM waived change and cancellation fees for guests with reservations at its impacted properties.

The hack is under investigation by law enforcement and the Nevada Gaming Control Board. MGM has not officially identified a perpetrator or cause. But a group called "VX-Underground," focused on research and preservation of malware code, posted on social media that the ransomware group "ALPHV" — A.K.A. Black Cat — is behind the attack.

"They posted they took over $33 billion," said Nate Fudala, a former senior intelligence analyst for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who now works with the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center.

According to VX-Underground, the hacker or hackers found an MGM employee on LinkedIn, called the company's Help Desk impersonating that employee, and were able to hack MGM's system in the span of a 10-minute phone call.

"We don't know exactly how this happened yet," Fudala told Channel 13 in a previous interview. "Social engineering is something, most companies don't know how to handle it because they don't know what to look for" or what the red flags are.

