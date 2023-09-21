MGM Resorts International says they're operating 'normally'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM released the latest updates on what amenities are now up and running for the resorts.

We’re on day 10 of the cyber attack on MGM — on Tuesday night the hotel giant released an update on where they stand amid the breach, which they along with guests say it's back to normal.

A week ago today, at the Excalibur, machines were down, long lines at the check in and security and staff at every inch of the property.

Seven days later, the company says its business as usual.

Tuesday night MGM resorts posting to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) their services, including dining, entertainment, pools and spas were all functioning normally.

However, other services are still not working… including be able to book a room on the MGM's website or app for that you’ll need to call.

The MGM post goes on to say employees are still working with guests on intermittent problems.

Guests we spoke to say—at best they waited a little longer at check in and internet services were slow.

Jennifer Gay, a social media influencer known as ‘Vegas Starfish,' has been on the ground at all the MGM resorts since the start of the breach on Sunday September 10.

Vegas Starfish: ill tell you honestly if you had been here two weeks ago and stepped inside today you’d have no clue anything was going on.

From inside the Aria— she explains what she’s seeing:

Vegas Starfish: you’ll see some unusual things like since were here lets walk over behind me these machines are all down there’s still that are out and not working they replaced those ATMs we’re familiar with with those ones that haven’t been compromised.

The former MGM employee says she’s happy to see the company bouncing back:

Vegas Starfish: I loved the time I spent with MGM resorts I'm not currently affiliated with them in any capacity but I'm rooting for them, I want them to rebuild and get through this because they are the largest gaming employer in our valley.