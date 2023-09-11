Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Computer system outage causing issues at MGM Resorts

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Strip scenic shot
Posted at 6:55 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 09:55:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Computer system outages are causing issues at several resorts on the Strip.

Channel 13 reached out to the Bellagio's concierge desk who confirmed the outage. We were told the issue is affecting multiple properties. The outages are leading to guests not being able to charge anything to their rooms, make reservations, or use their digital room keys.

According to the MGM Resorts website, guests are being directed to call the resorts to make reservations instead of booking them online.

MGM Resorts outage 9/11/23

As of 6:45 a.m., it's unclear when the system would be fixed.

Channel 13 has reached out to MGM Resorts for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH