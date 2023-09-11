Computer system outage causing issues at MGM Resorts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Computer system outages are causing issues at several resorts on the Strip.

Channel 13 reached out to the Bellagio's concierge desk who confirmed the outage. We were told the issue is affecting multiple properties. The outages are leading to guests not being able to charge anything to their rooms, make reservations, or use their digital room keys.

According to the MGM Resorts website, guests are being directed to call the resorts to make reservations instead of booking them online.

MGM Resorts International

As of 6:45 a.m., it's unclear when the system would be fixed.

Channel 13 has reached out to MGM Resorts for more information.