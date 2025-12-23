Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police hold briefing on shooting off Valley View that started with a traffic stop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are sharing more details surrounding a shooting that began as a traffic stop in Spring Valley early Friday morning.

It began just after 1 a.m. in the area of South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The police briefing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., which you can watch here:

